A Beemer woman died Monday after a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County.
Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said 36-year-old Amber Robbins was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban north on County Road 13 just north of County Road M near Beemer about 2 p.m. Monday. Her vehicle left the road and rolled over, Boyum said. Robbins, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.
Robbins and Dylan Suing, 27, also of Beemer, were taken to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point. Robbins was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Suing was treated at the hospital and released.