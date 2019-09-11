NEW YORK CITY — First it was a street, now a bridge.
Sgt. Joseph Lemm’s service to his country will be memorialized forever as the White Plains Avenue bridge — which crosses over Interstate 287 and connects White Plains Avenue and Westchester Avenue in Harrison to North Street in White Plains — was named in his honor earlier this month, the Yonkers Times reported.
The late Sgt. Lemm, who grew up in Beemer, is the son of Shirley Lemm of Beemer. He also worked tirelessly as a first responder during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The former New York Police Department detective and Air Force technical sergeant was a 15-year NYPD veteran. He was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2015, when his convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber before Christmas.
Lemm was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star for valor by his commanding officers. He was serving his third tour of duty overseas — two in Afghanistan and one in Iraq.
Legislation naming the bridge after Lemm was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently.
A street in the Bronx, once known as Bayshore Avenue, was named after him in August 2018.
Lemm’s family resides in West Harrison, and he is survived by his widow, Christine, a son in elementary school, a daughter in college, his mother and a brother, Brian, who lives in New Jersey.