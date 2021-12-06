A Beemer man was killed Thursday in a farm accident at his property in rural Beemer.

Leslie Ott, 76, had been “clearing trees” at the time of the accident, said Dan Bracht, Cuming County attorney. Bracht said the accident involved a tractor, and Ott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bracht did not disclose what time emergency personnel were called to the scene on Thursday or which agencies were involved, but the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office did confirm that it had at least one deputy on scene.

Ott worked in the Beemer area, spending the majority of his working career at Peet’s Feed. He was Beemer’s police chief from 1991 to 2000. Ott also served on the Cuming County Board of Supervisors from 2011 to 2019.

Ott loved the outdoors and was generous with his garden bounty, according to his obituary. He also enjoyed morning coffee and his card groups.

Funeral services for Ott will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beemer.

