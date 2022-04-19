Fatality action

A Beemer man was killed in a two-vehicle accident shortly after 5 p.m. Monday about 2 miles east of Beemer.

According to a press release from Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the accident happened near the the intersection of N Road and 14 Road at 5:12 p.m.

The accident occurred when one of the drivers failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection, resulting in a front-end to right-side collision between the two vehicles, according to the release.

Killed was Arden Leimer of Beemer, who was driving a 1998 Buick Regal west on N Road and struck the bridge guardrail.

A 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup, driven by Marshall David Stalp of Wisner, also struck the guardrail and entered the north ditch.

Stalp and a passenger, Josie Emma Kahlandt of Hooper, were transported by Beemer Fire and Rescue to the West Point Hospital, according to the release.

N Road was closed between Beemer and Highway 9 for about five hours. Emergency responders were from Beemer Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office.

