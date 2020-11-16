Beemer hires firm to manage water services

BEEMER — PeopleService and the village of Beemer have signed a contract for the management, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater services. The contract with the Omaha-based company took effect Nov. 1.
Doug Steffensmeier, chairman of the Beemer Village Board, said the move was a positive step to increase the expertise in all areas of what is a fast-changing sector, according to a press release from PeopleServe.
“Our qualified operator of 20 years was retiring and we were finding it difficult to replace him with a qualified person. Then I got a referral for PeopleService and when I looked them up I liked what I saw,” Steffensmeier said.
“In particular, I saw the benefits of working with a company rather than an individual in several areas. The first is the resources and expertise they bring. Versus just one person, they have a deep bench of people with years of expertise in this area. Plus because they serve hundreds of communities, they draw on experiences in serving many.
Steffensmeier said the change is not just about staffing.
“Things change in the water and wastewater sector all the time. PeopleService stays on top of all that from compliance to best practices in every area,” he said.
Chris McMillen, director of sales at PeopleService, said, “We’re delighted to be working with the Village of Beemer. We all know that finding qualified staff and keeping up with regulations is a challenge for many communities, especially as operators retire. Staffing and expertise in all areas is our strength and we’re pleased to be able to be a key resource for Midwest communities.”
PeopleService has been serving communities of all sizes across Nebraska and the Midwest for over three decades. Based in Omaha, the company has six regional offices and provides water and wastewater management, operations, and maintenance services.