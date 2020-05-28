Spring means it’s time to spruce up the parks and other public places in Norfolk. Workers plant flowers around town including the World War II Memorial at Central Park.
Flowers also have been planted at Ta-Ha-Zouka, Skyview, Winter and Johnson parks, at the intersection of First Street and Norfolk Avenue, at the entrance to AquaVenture and in the three roundabouts in town, said Sheila Schukei, the city’s human resources director.
“We use a variety of flowers,” Schukei said. “We choose plants that do well in areas that require either sun, shade or a combination of sun and shade. Our goal is choose plants that provide lots of color and bloom the entire season.”
Around 20 seasonal and summer staff maintain the parks and other public grounds during the summer, Shukei said.