Be wary of fitness scams

LINCOLN — For many Nebraskans, a new year means a new you — through resolutions to lose weight and get fit.

Consumers spend billions of dollars annually on untested and often ineffective health products.

The Nebraska attorney general is warning residents to be skeptical regarding miracle health products. They likely are a waste of money and, without a doctor’s guidance, may even put your health at serious risk.

Warning signs of scams include promises of losing weight without diet or exercise by merely taking a pill, wearing a diet patch, or applying a miracle cream.

Getting to a healthy weight takes work and, often, permanent lifestyle changes. Pass on any product promising results without effort.

Finally, if considering a gym membership, carefully read the membership contract. Ask questions if you do not understand your rights and obligations and be sure you retain a copy of your contract should you decide to cancel.

For more, visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov on the web.

