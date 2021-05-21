COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Public Power District asks boaters to remember safe practices and the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species.
The district operates several lakes and reservoirs across the state. Invasive species such as zebra mussels can easily spread from on body of water to another if boaters don’t make sure to empty all the water out of their boat after leaving each location, the district said in a press release.
Zebra mussels multiply at a rapid, often clogging intake structures and facilities once they get into a waterway.
“As people begin to boat and enjoy summer activities, it’s vital that we prevent the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels in NPPD’s water resources, such as Lake Maloney or the Sutherland Reservoir,” said Joe Citta, NPPD director of corporate environmental and water resources. “If zebra mussels were to get into our water resources, they could damage or cause issues at any of the electric generating plants that use them.”
Lake Maloney, the Sutherland Reservoir and a portion of Lake Ogallala are all part of the Sutherland Canal system, which provides cooling water for Gerald Gentleman Station and powers the North Platte Hydro. The canal system is fed from water out of Lake McConaughy and eventually ends up in the South Platte River.
Safety should also be front-of-mind when using NPPD’s water resources for recreational purposes, and the public should follow all regulations established and enforced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Fishing along the Sutherland Canal is a popular activity, but the steep banks and fast-moving waters can be extremely dangerous if anyone were to fall in the canal. As a safety precaution when fishing along these areas, it is encouraged to bring another person along or let a family or friend know when and where you are going to be there, and always have a life jacket when near the water.