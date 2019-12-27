NORFOLK — On Monday, Dec. 30, the Norfolk Police and Fire divisions will be hosting the annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive to determine which division can bring in the most donations.
The public is invited to participate in this friendly, competitive event between the two divisions. Everyone who gives blood can designate whether the police or fire division will get credit for the donation. Last year, the fire division beat the police division by one point.
The American Red Cross will have its mobile blood unit in the Fire Station 1 parking lot at 701 Koenigstein Ave. from noon until 6 p.m. for the donations. Anyone interested in donating a pint of blood is encouraged to call either the fire division at 402-844-2050 or police division at 402-644-8700, or register online at www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.