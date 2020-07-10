American Red Cross NDN

The Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the west parking lot of the Fire Division at 701 Koenigstein Ave.

The battle of the badges is a contest between the Norfolk Fire and Police Divisions to see which division can get the most blood donated in their name.

Anyone interested in donating a pint of blood is encouraged to call either the police division at 402-644-8700 or the fire division at 402-844-8700 or go online to www.redcrossblood.org to set up a time to donate.

