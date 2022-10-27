Battle Creek voters to elect new mayor

In just two weeks, voters in Battle Creek will elect a new mayor for their community. Incumbent mayor Barry Ponton was ousted by voters in the May primary against challengers John Bomar and Heath Mettler.
Both Mettler and Bomar have said that new leadership and citizen involvement are needed as the community addresses critical issues moving into the future. Perhaps most notably among these is the flooding that has plagued Battle Creek for decades.
“Flooding is a problem, as well as the condition of the streets,” Bomar said. “The city has maxed out its tax levy, so we need to talk as a community on how we should address this.”
Mettler added that, as mayor, he will be the “voice of the community” as they work with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) to address the flooding issue.
Battle Creek has been looking for resolution to its flooding woes since the 1970s when the LENRD began looking at solutions to the problem. Devastating floods in the community in 2007 and 2019 have made national news and again have brought the issue to a head.
HEATH METTLER
Leading the way in the May primary was Mettler, who carried 51.6% of the vote. Mettler, who has lived in Battle Creek for nearly eight years, is a 1992 graduate of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He and his wife, Christine, have three sons Mason, Dylan and Jaxon, all of whom have attended Battle Creek High School.
“I feel we need a mayor that wants to see the community build toward the future,” Mettler said. “I will work every day to promote and move Battle Creek forward and represent the needs and wants of our great citizens of Battle Creek to help the community continue its Battle Creek pride.”
Among other issues critical to Mettler, as he seeks the mayor’s office, are infrastructure improvements to city streets, parks and the pool, as well as tackling the housing issue. Mettler has said that he believes he can promote expanded housing options for all residents through potential grants and other alternative funding options.
Mettler is a member of the Battle Creek Booster Club and the Battle Creek Ball Association. He is also active with the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP) and is employees by Cash-Wa Distribution as a district sales representative.
JOHN BOMAR
Seeking a return to local politics, Bomar placed second in the May primary with 30% of the vote, thereby earning a spot on the November ballot. Bomar has previously served as mayor and on city council in Madison. He also served as interim economic development director there.
Bomar said that since living in Battle Creek, he has been attending the city council meetings and, if elected, he will propose several immediate changes.
City council meeting agendas need to be published, the city budget needs to be transparent and the city’s future plans need to be made clear to citizens, Bomar said.
Bomar and his wife of 52 years, Marlene, have lived in Battle Creek since 2019. They have two children, Sheri Robertson and family of Richmond, Texas, and Brian Bomar and wife, Renae, of Summerville, South Carolina.
Other issues Bomar intends to address if elected are the condition of city streets and housing. Bomar is active as a volunteer firefighter both in Battle Creek and with the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association.
“With new leadership, and your help, we can improve upon our already great town,” Bomar said. “I am willing to listen and meet with you at your convenience,” while addressing Battle Creek citizens directly.
As an elected official, the mayor of Battle Creek has a wide range of control over city property, officials and employees, and is the deciding vote should the city council become split on issues before it.