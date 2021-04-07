BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek Public Schools student Mya Zohner is the winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition on Artsonia.com.
Artsonia is the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting more than 80 million pieces of student art. Zohner received more than 1,000 online votes for her winning art titled, “Portrait of BriAnna.”
“My favorite part of making this was learning how the colored pencils blend together and working with that,” Zohner said. “I overall loved making this colored pencil project. I was extremely excited to find out all the late nights and hard work paid off.”
Stephanie Nelson, Zohner’s teacher, has taught art for more than 16 years. Nelson is proud to see one of her students recognized.
“It honestly means a lot for my students to receive recognition from other sources, and they really do take pride in what they create,” Nelson said.
Nelson is one of the thousands of art teachers from more than 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their students’ art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms.
Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20% of all revenue to the local art classroom.
Artsonia developed Artist of the Week 10 years ago as a way to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their achievements.
Every week, Artsonia selects 12 submissions in each of four different age groups. Voting is then open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.
Blick Art Materials generously donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and an individual $50 gift certificate to the student artist.
“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children's artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “Artist of the week is a perfect way to get local schools, families and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art.”
Want to learn more?
For more information, visit artsonia.com.