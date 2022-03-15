Election NDN

The Battle Creek’s $7.9 million school bond election votes have been counted, and the results are only six votes apart.

According to Anne Pruss, the Madison County clerk and election commissioner, 448 people voted for the bond and 442 people voted against.

Pruss said late Tuesday afternoon that the Madison County Canvassing Board will meet Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the close election. Pruss added that she will also be contacting the Secretary of State to figure the next steps.

A full recount of the votes may be on the horizon, but is not certain.

