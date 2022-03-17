Battle Creek’s $7.9 million school bond has officially passed after a close election.
The election was only six votes apart after the ballots were counted on Tuesday.
According to Anne Pruss, the Madison County election commissioner, the election was certified by the canvassing board on Wednesday.
Pruss said the bond passed on a simple majority vote, meaning the majority of the board voted to certify the election.
There will be no recount of the votes, Pruss added.
Jake Luhr, the Battle Creek Public Schools superintendent, said he was expecting the results to be close because of the history of past Battle Creek school bond elections.
In 1997, for instance, voters rejected a $4.8 million bond issue for a new elementary school. Voters also defeated a plan to exceed the state budget limit two years later.
“We have frugal people who like to be informed,” Luhr said.
According to Luhr, the next steps for the school bond include getting back to work on the project, which will renovate Battle Creek’s elementary and high school facilities.
“As a district, our mantras are committed to excellence and (being) the school of choice,” Luhr said.
Luhr said the school district wants to stay in line with those mantras by making necessary improvements to its facilities.
The main changes to the elementary school include:
— A new fire sprinkler system compliant with fire code and handicap accessibility standards.
— Creating a hallway on the north end of the elementary for better accessibility.
— Creating rooms for speech therapy.
— A new office area on the south side of the elementary school.
— Using the old office area as a new art room.
— Updating the outdated electrical service in the facility.
— Utilizing the current shop for more classroom space.
— Utilizing the current space to allow for two classrooms per grade level, K-6.
The main changes to the high school include:
— Upgrades to the press box and new concrete sidewalks for ADA accessibility.
— Upgrades to code and electrical system in ticket booth and concession stand.
— New addition for FFA students.
— Changing the track from an asphalt-based track to a post-suspension concrete track.
More detailed architectural plans for the school project are to come, Luhr added.