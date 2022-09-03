While it has been nearly a week, the death of Jim Prauner last Sunday still stings many in his hometown of Battle Creek and others in Madison County.
Prauner, the former longtime Battle Creek police chief and Madison County commissioner, died at his home last Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 72.
Around Battle Creek, Prauner was known as a friendly person who wasn’t afraid to talk to people and share a laugh, even if he was patrolling. He especially liked to talk to the young people to make sure everything was going OK.
But if you were causing trouble, he also wasn’t afraid to straighten you out, they said. Prauner became police chief in Battle Creek in 1976.
Troy Uhlir, the current county board chairman, said Prauner was civic-minded.
“Jim’s heart was in taking care of people. If you look at his track record and what he did, Jim was about trying to get the best with people’s tax money and keep the levy down. Growing up in Battle Creek, you knew you needed to respect him, but you also knew he was going to look out for you.”
Prauner also served on the Madison County Joint Planning Commission and was a volunteer for many community events, including as the public address announcer for Battle Creek baseball games.
“Jim and I go way, way back,” said Wayne Borchers. “I’m definitely going to miss him.”
Borchers said he knew Prauner best from the years they spent together on the Battle Creek Fire Department. In addition, they spent a lot of time fishing together.
“He was always a pleasure to work with,” Borchers said. “He always stuck up for his guys. He and I did a lot of things together, but back in the late 1970s when Battle Creek had a town team baseball team, he was the announcer. I would sit in the booth with him and he had four or five rolls of quarters that he supplied for the boys to return the foul balls. He would give me the quarters and I would throw the quarter to the boy who returned the ball.”
Prauner also liked to play music between innings.
“Then in the seventh inning stretch, he would say he would give $5 if they could name this tune. He would have this little eight-track player and he’d get it just right and play a little bit of the song. Usually, someone would come up with the tune and win the $5.”
Borchers said one of his most memorable fishing times with him was before Calamus Reservoir at Burwell opened. Borchers rode with him and a couple of his stepdaughters and one of the girls caught a 10-pound blue catfish. She was young, so they had to help her pull the large fish in. Then later they went to the bait shop and she had her photo taken with it.
Leroy Waddell worked with Prauner for years on the Battle Creek Police Department. Prauner was the chief and Waddell was the sergeant. Then seven years ago, Waddell took over as the chief when Prauner retired from the force.
“He was a great chief. He would do anything for you. If you needed extra time off, he’d get it for you. I couldn’t ask for a better guy for a police chief,” Waddell said.
“The one thing I knew about Jimmy was that if you got him mad and his face turned red — look out. And another thing he did not like was for you to lie to him. And he knew the difference if you did,” Waddell said.
Prauner also took interest in the young people. He told Waddell to always try to make friends with the young people and they would cause fewer problems when they got older.
“He was a strong guy,” Waddell said. “There were some kids doing some criminal mischief. They jumped into a little Chevy Chevette. They started the car up and were trying to go and then he picked up the back of the car and told them to shut it off or he was going to flip the car over. They shut if off and he straightened those kids out.”
Prauner knew how to get a message to the young people, but he also respected them, Waddell said.
Some recalled him as a politician who wasn’t afraid to offer an opinion or ask questions. He often wore suspenders and asked questions in a friendly manner, which is probably what made him effective.
Uhlir said there are many memories of Prauner that have been shared on social media, including a memory from Battle Creek football coach Bob Schnitzler.
“For 39 years, Jim and I had many rides together checking out the athletes so they would be able to play at their very best. Jim was a great player to have on your side because he loved the players and the team. We miss this great Brave.”
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his spouse, Beverly; daughter Julie Jones and her children, Lucas, Matthew and Nathan; daughter Cindy Prauner and her children, Makayla and Cheyann; son Christopher (Sellah) Prauner and their son, Micah; stepdaughter Aimee (Steve) Johnson and their children, Hilarie, Levi and Torie and their grandchildren, Raedon and Kendrick; stepdaughter, Nancie Clinch and her children, Sophia, Victoria, Joenah, Danesia (fiancé Brendon Yoch); stepdaughter Sara (Thomas) Moeller and their children, Madalyn and Barett; a brother, Fred (Joanne) Prauner; sister Susan (Rex) Volk; nephews Kenny and Zeth Volk; niece Kathryn (Paul) Heineman and their children, Jacob, Allison (fiancé Mason Rasmussen); and nephew John (Christine) Prauner and their children, Anna, Olivia and Elijah.
Jim was preceded in death by parents; his first spouse, Susan Thompson; and aunts and uncles.