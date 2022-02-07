BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek Public School’s $7.9 million school bond was approved by the board in its January meeting.
The bond would ultimately transform parts of the elementary school and upgrade some of the high school facilities — but only if the public approves the school bond issue during the voting session from late February to early March.
Jake Luhr, superintendent of Battle Creek Public Schools, said the changes are needed.
“People want to move to and live in Battle Creek because we have an outstanding school system, with outstanding staff and outstanding learning opportunities,” Luhr said. “The renovations and additions included in this bond will allow the district to ensure that our facilities match our mantras of being the school of choice and being committed to excellence.”
Luhr said the elementary hadn’t been remodeled for a while. It was added to the old high school back in the 1970s.
The main changes to the elementary school include:
— A new fire sprinkler system compliant with fire code and handicap accessibility standards (ADA).
— Creating a hallway on the north end of the elementary for better accessibility.
— Creating private bathrooms for speech therapy.
— A new office area on the south side of the elementary school.
— Using the old office area as a new art room.
— Updating the outdated electrical service in the facility.
— Utilizing the current shop for more classroom space.
— Utilizing the current space to allow for two classrooms per grade level, K-6.
The main changes to the high school include:
— Upgrades to the press box and new concrete sidewalks for ADA accessibility.
— Upgrades to code and electrical system in ticket booth and concession stand.
— New addition for FFA students.
— Changing the track from an asphalt-based track to a post-suspension concrete track.
According to Luhr, the only addition to the building will be the new office for administration on the south side. The rest of the changes will be renovations to the existing spaces.
“Our office is not in a very good spot,” Luhr said. “So we want a very identifiable, safe, secure main entrance and office area. And then we'll repurpose office area space for an art room.”
The elementary also has two locker rooms that are not being utilized, which would be transformed into workrooms for teachers, Luhr said.
According to Luhr, the bond would add 4.25 cents to the current 8 cents in taxes, raising the tax to 12.25 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Luhr said the school bond committee specifically waited until this year due to a legislative bill that was passed last year. The measure, LB 2, states that agricultural land for bond purposes is only counted at 50%.
“We didn't want to put the onus of the bond, the pay of the taxes, on our agriculture people; we wanted it to be equitable,” Luhr said.
Luhr said the facilities committee of the school board has made cuts to unnecessary costs in the project.
“There's nothing extravagant, they're basically all needs,” Luhr said.
At the Battle Creek Public School Board meeting on Jan. 13, John Wieser and Matt Miller of Hausmann Construction presented the final budget as $7,911,071 for the project.
Hausmann Construction and the architecture firm Carlson West Provonda (CWP) are the two main companies selected for the project.
If the bond passes, Luhr said they hope to have the building renovated by August 2023.
The public will have the opportunity to vote on the school bond when ballots are sent out on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The ballots then must be returned to the Madison County election commissioner by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
“Taxpayers have the right to have a voice in this kind of improvement project through a bond election,” Luhr said. “It is important to know that these needs are not going to go away and will only cost more in the future. I am hopeful that our district voters will show their support of our great school system by allowing us to make these necessary improvements and additions to our facilities."
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about Battle Creek’s school bond, view the new website at https://battlecreekbond.com/