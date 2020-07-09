Engineers from JEO Consulting Group tasked with coming up with a plan to help prevent flooding in Battle Creek gave an official timeline for when they must finalize those plans.
Adam Rupe with JEO said in a presentation Thursday night that plans for the project will be finalized in the winter of 2021 and must be approved by April 2022.
Before then, JEO will hold more public meetings and meetings with government agencies.
Currently, the project is still in the early stages, and according to Rupe and Lalit Jha, another JEO engineer who has worked with the city of Battle Creek for more than a decade, all options are on the table.
Rupe outlined several possibilities, ranging from doing nothing whatsoever to constructing a large dam, a diversion channel for the Battle Creek, widening the channel and a levee around the town.
"Everything is on the table right now, and any alternative will go through the process," Jha said.
Rupe said all options have to be weighed carefully by assessing the cost/benefit analysis, and the impact to residents and homes, existing infrastructure and the environment.
Comments are being sought by JEO regarding the Battle Creek project. Comments and questions can be directed to Rupe via email at arupe@jeo.com or by phone at 402-435-8080.
