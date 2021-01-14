BATTLE CREEK — Firefighters from at least three departments were battling a house fire Thursday in Battle Creek that seemed to be made worse from windy conditions.
Firefighters from Battle Creek, Norfolk and Meadow Grove could be seen over the noon hour battling the two-story house fire, with at least 15 firefighters visible. The call came in late Thursday morning.
At about 12:15 p.m., the flames became more noticeable when gusty north winds picked up. The upper level appears to be the most effected, especially on the south side of the house. About 12:45 p.m., the roof caved in.
It didn’t appear that anybody was in the home as there were no rescue efforts being made. Ladders to the second level appeared to be for hoses.
The residence is 54570 840th Road, which is on the north end of Battle Creek, near Producers Hybrids.
There are no hydrants near the house, with firefighters using trucks to bring in water. A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy was on the scene controlling traffic.
Reports from the National Weather Service indicated that wind gusts were in excess of 30 mph from the north.