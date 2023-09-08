The Battle Creek High School FFA team, under the leadership of adviser Billy O’Brien, has been selected as a top 10 finalist from all 50 states to advance to the National FFA Convention Agriscience Fair in November in Indianapolis.
In the Environmental and Natural Resources Division at the Nebraska State FFA Convention Agriscience Fair, the team’s project on using cover crop varieties to preventing soil erosion and infiltration was judged superior based upon their scientific approach, value of the research to future soil health and compelling visual and oral presentation. Ryan Zohner and Sydney Kuchar represented the team.
The project, which included acquiring a state-of-the-art, environmentally controlled grow room, was funded through a $1,500 grant awarded in October 2022 by the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund and a Nebraska Community Foundation Youth Engagement Grant, made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor. The project was selected based upon the compelling scientific approach and educational practices related to soil health and regenerative agriculture, youth engagement and leadership development.
“Dan would have been thrilled to hear about the positive impacts of youth education in the soil health arena,” said Randy Pryor, UNL emeritus educator and chairman of the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund advisory committee. “Empowering our future leaders in agriculture is vitally important.”
Volunteer members of the advisory committee are focused on building an endowment to perpetually make grants that support educational events and programming for youths, current and future farmers and ranchers and others including women and stakeholders directly involved in agriculture in Nebraska and surrounding states. The priority for funded projects is to support current and future growers in adopting practices that address water quality and soil health, such as cover crops, reduced tillage, complex crop rotations and nutrient management to reduce soil erosion, nutrient run-off and greenhouse gas emissions.
The soil health fund advisory committee is accepting grant applications for up to $1,500 for projects and programs in alignment with its mission. The deadline for online applications is Tuesday, Oct. 1. To apply or support the work of the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund, visit www.nebcommfound.org/give/dan-gillespie-soil-health-fund.