A Woodland Park woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of felony assault.
About 6 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. Bethany Van Duzer, 38, allegedly struck her daughter in the head with an aluminum bat during an altercation between the two, Unger said.
The alleged victim, an adult, was treated at the scene by rescue personnel for a head injury, but she declined to be transported to the hospital.
Van Duzer was jailed on suspicion of second-degree assault and disturbing the peace. She will have to post a cash bond to be released, the sheriff said.