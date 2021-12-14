An autopsy has been ordered on the body of an elderly Bartlett man who was found dead in a house fire last week.
Joseph F. McNally, Wheeler County attorney, issued a written release Tuesday morning that stated the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department was called last Thursday to a structure fire at 220 N. Third St. in Bartlett at 8:46 p.m.
Upon arrival, the residence was found to be fully engulfed and mutual aid was requested from both the Chambers and Ericson fire departments. Once the fire was extinguished, fire department personnel located a man deceased within the residence, McNally said.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental as a result of a wood stove catching nearby combustibles on fire, he said.
An autopsy was ordered, and the results are pending at this time. The name of the deceased man is Kenneth Lidgett, 81, of Bartlett, according to the release.
The fire was investigated by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office and the Wheeler County Attorney’s Office with assistance from the fire departments involved and Bartlett ambulance personnel.