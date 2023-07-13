HARTINGTON — It’s mid-July, temperatures are soaring and everyone knows county fair time is creeping up with funnel cakes, midway attractions, carnivals and outdoor concerts.
It’s no different in Cedar County where the Cedar County Fair is a “Family Tradition.”
According to Cedar County Ag Board president Greg Heine, fair planning started the day after last year’s fair.
“One of our main attractions will be the Gabby Barrett concert and she will show up this time,” Heine said with a laugh.
Barrett had been scheduled to perform at the 2021 Cedar County Fair but had to cancel those plans because of pneumonia.
The 2022 fair pulled record numbers for attendance and Heine said ticket presales are ahead of last year’s numbers at this time. The ag board has determined that an attendance of 4,000 is the highest number of attendees that can be present in the grandstand and the pit in front.
“We had a sellout crowd for the first time last year with the Walker Hayes concert with 4,000 ticket sales and we’re hoping for a repeat this year,” Heine said.
Even though exhibits from the 4-H and Clover Kids start filling the fairground buildings and livestock barns on Tuesday, July 18, the Cedar County Fair officially starts on Wednesday, July 19, with the final arrival of 4-H and Clover Kids exhibits. Also, an antique tractor display, which continues throughout the fair, judging events like the school exhibits in the quilt building and static entries in the static building, a hamburger feed, pioneer awards and talent contest round out day one.
On Thursday, July 20, the fair really starts ramping up. Open class exhibits will be entered, and more judging takes place. 4-H entries will be showing rabbits, dairy, poultry and bucket calves in the small animals building and show arena.
The school, quilt and 4-H exhibit are open and in the evening the carnival opens. The rodeo beer garden also will be open, and the Cedar County Fair PRCA Rodeo takes center stage in the rodeo arena. Closing the night will be a teen dance in the grandstand.
Weigh-in for 4-H and FFA livestock entries will open the day on Friday, July 21. Along with commercial and 4-H exhibits opening, the playland opens.
There will be beef, sheep and goat shows in the show arena, exhibits and the carnival.
The concert beer garden opens on Friday evening to start off three evenings of CedarStock Music Fest with Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Band performing first and Friday’s headliner, Carly Pearce, hitting the stage at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, July 22, the swine and horse shows begin in the show arena. There will be a coed volleyball tournament, exhibits, a woodcarver demonstration and a cornhole tournament. Once again the concert beer garden opens for the evening entertainment.
Taking center stage first will be Steven Bankey & the Flatland Band and followed by Saturday’s headliner, Barrett.
For the closing day, Sunday, July 23, barrel racers will be competing in the show arena, leading into the afternoon pedal pull contest. 4-H/FFA livestock premiums and awards will be passed along to members, and an ice cream social will close out the afternoon.
All exhibits will be released before the concert beer garden opens one last time with Casey Rossiter and the 40/20 preceding Sunday’s headliner for the final night of Music Fest, Cooper Alan.
For all the details, schedules and times, go to www.cedarcountyfair.net.