The 10th annual Bark-B-Q is scheduled to take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.
The Bark-B-Q serves as the largest fundraising event of the year for the shelter.
Barbecue pork sandwiches and sides will be available for purchase. To ensure the safety of the attendees and staff, all current directed health measures will be followed while serving food.
The Bark-B-Q also will hold a raffle for a variety of prizes. Shelter tours will be available to those interested in meeting adoptable shelter animals.
Those who are unable to attend but are still interested in contributing to the fundraiser may visit www.animalshelternn.org/donate and make a donation.