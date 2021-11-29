HUMPHREY — They lined up, deposits ready.
No, this wasn’t a traditional bank, but a financial lesson nonetheless.
Twice a month, elementary students at Humphrey Public School and St. Francis make deposits into their savings accounts set up by Bank of the Valley.
The entire process is run by students with representatives from Bank of the Valley helping and overseeing as student bank tellers sit behind a table, processing deposits and handing out prizes for depositors.
Laney Zach made her deposit at St. Francis Elementary School, putting money away she earned.
“I help my grandma and my mom and dad,” she said. Helping her with her deposit were Emily Stricklin and Harrison Howard.
“I like seeing the money and counting the money,” Harrison said, and Emily said, “It’s fun (to) learn how to save money.”
Khloe Hooker, Humphrey Public student-teller, likes that she can help people.
“What I really like about being a bank teller is that you get to help people save their money. I also really like math and helping people out, so when the opportunity came up, I really wanted to be interviewed,” she said.
Tim Howard, Bank of the Valley Community president, said the program has been a great success.
“We are in our fifth year, with the exception of COVID. We started the program for a couple of different reasons. It’s really a good experience for the kids to learn about saving money, getting that little extra bit of responsibility at their age. At Bank of the Valley, we reward the kids for taking on that practice. We have various prizes they can earn throughout the year. We have prizes that are based on number of deposits, the amount of money they bring in, and we have a pizza party at the end of the year, which a lot of the kids come to, they tour the bank, which they enjoy,” Howard said.
The tellers are sixth graders, who must apply for the jobs.
“We actually do formal job interviews with them, they put in applications, and we choose a few of them,” Howard said. It gives them a really good experience, as well.
“A lot of them enjoy working with money, and they enjoy working with the other kids, which is most important because customer service is what we strive for, and we have a big emphasis on working with the kids,” he said.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grades may participate, and there are about 50 students combined participating.
“They have their own individual savings accounts … and at the end of the sixth grade year, we give them the option of cashing it in or they can convert it over to one of our regular savings accounts, which a lot of the kids do, and they keep it through high school,” he said.
Howard said the student-tellers are expected to serve customers just as they do at Bank of the Valley.
“The main thing is we like to emphasize being gracious and being thankful for the customers at the bank, whether we have an 80-year-old customer or we have one who’s a kindergartner who has a dollar to deposit,” Howard said.
“They pick up the ability to work with money, and privacy’s a big issue with us. We talk to the kids to make sure they keep all of their fellow students’ information private. They don’t go out talking about it at recess.”