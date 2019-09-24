The 40th annual Norfolk Lions Club — with the theme of “Looking Back and Looking Ahead” — has announced the float winners of the parade.
In the Best Use of the Theme category, Christian Cross Festival placed first, with Live On Nebraska/Donate Life taking second and Good Life Counseling and Support placing third.
In the Most Unusual category, Norfolk Archery Club took first, A&J Automotive placed second and Dave Zaruba placed third.
In the Best Overall Appeal category, Norfolk Archery Club came in first, Christian Cross Festival took second and Live On Nebraska/Donate Life placed third.
Band results of the Norfolk Lions Club Parade are as follows:
AA: First went to Norfolk Public High School (Todd Cook, band director).
A: First went to Vermillion High School in Vermillion, S.D. (Garret Olson, band director)
C: First went to Norfolk Catholic High School (Samantha Hahn, band director); and second went to Neligh-Oakdale (Gavin Nielsen, band director)
D: First went to Wausa High School (Pat Sedivy, band director); and second went to Osmond High School (Christalin Ginn, band director)
In the junior high category, Pierce Junior High took first (Mike Sindt, band director); and second went to Columbus Scotus (Kristen Cox, band director)
The overall traveling trophy winner, regardless of class size, went to Wausa High School.