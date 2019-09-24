The 40th annual Norfolk Lions Club — with the theme of “Looking Back and Looking Ahead” — has announced the float winners of the parade.

In the Best Use of the Theme category, Christian Cross Festival placed first, with Live On Nebraska/Donate Life taking second and Good Life Counseling and Support placing third.

In the Most Unusual category, Norfolk Archery Club took first, A&J Automotive placed second and Dave Zaruba placed third.

In the Best Overall Appeal category, Norfolk Archery Club came in first, Christian Cross Festival took second and Live On Nebraska/Donate Life placed third.

Band results of the Norfolk Lions Club Parade are as follows:

AA: First went to Norfolk Public High School (Todd Cook, band director).

A: First went to Vermillion High School in Vermillion, S.D. (Garret Olson, band director)

C: First went to Norfolk Catholic High School (Samantha Hahn, band director); and second went to Neligh-Oakdale (Gavin Nielsen, band director)

D: First went to Wausa High School (Pat Sedivy, band director); and second went to Osmond High School (Christalin Ginn, band director)

In the junior high category, Pierce Junior High took first (Mike Sindt, band director); and second went to Columbus Scotus (Kristen Cox, band director)

The overall traveling trophy winner, regardless of class size, went to Wausa High School.

Tags

In other news

Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Hanks became one of Hollywood’s beloved actors through an array of likable roles, from “Big” to “Forrest Gump,” and now his decorated career has earned him one of the highest honors at the Golden Globes next year.

UN chief warns of a world divided between US and China

UN chief warns of a world divided between US and China

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders Tuesday of the looming risk of the world splitting in two, with the United States and China creating rival internets, currency, trade, financial rules “and their own zero sum geopolitical and military strategies.”