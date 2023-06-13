A Cuming County woman wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in Indiana over the weekend and located with four missing children.
About 4:16 a.m. Sunday, a car driven by Danielle Cleary, 27, of Bancroft triggered a “Missing Persons — NCIC (National Crime Information Center)” hit on a FLOCK camera system in Warrick County, Indiana, according to a news release posted on the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
While the Warrick County Central Dispatch team confirmed the NCIC hit, deputies searched for the vehicle, located it and initiated a traffic stop. Cleary, according to the sheriff’s office, is a noncustodial parent of the children.
The investigation revealed she had been on a supervised visit with the children, ages 9, 8, 5 and 2, on Saturday and planned to leave with the children and travel to a family member’s residence in Warrick County. She drove through the night with the children, who were reported missing by their legal guardians.
“This is a prime example of how technology can be both unobtrusive and highly effective in keeping our community safe,” said Sheriff Michael Wilder. “The FLOCK system may be best known for locating stolen cars. This time, it found something far more important.”
FLOCK is a license plate camera system that alerts dispatchers when a vehicle is located that has been tagged in a secure law enforcement database reporting system such as NCIC.
The minors were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services to be placed with their legal guardians. Cleary was arrested on a felony arrest warrant out of Nebraska for violations of a custody order.
She was being held at the Warrick County Security Center on $250,000 bail awaiting extradition.