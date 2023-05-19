A Bancroft woman is facing federal charges in connection to incidents that allegedly occurred in January.

Danielle Cleary, 28, is charged in a two-count indictment with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and child abuse, occurring on the Omaha Indian Reservation on or around Jan. 11.

On the assault charge, Cleary could face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a 3-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

She could face up to 3 years in prison on the child abuse charge, as well as a $10,000 fine, an 18-month term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

