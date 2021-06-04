Jocelyn Pagels of Bancroft has won the 2021 First Congressional District of Nebraska Art Competition, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s office.
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide competition that began in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982 and serves as an opportunity for members of Congress to showcase the artistic talents of high school students within their districts.
Pagels received first place honors for her entry, Weston, a pencil drawing of her brother. “It is an expressive drawing that captures the innocence and joy of childhood," Fortenberry said.
“My brother recently graduated from high school, and I wanted to make something special for my mom. This project was to commemorate our bond as siblings,” Pagels said. “That smile and sparkle in his eye are keystones to his personality.”
Jocelyn is the daughter of Mark and Gina Pagels. She recently completed her junior year at Bancroft-Rosalie High School, and her artwork will be on display in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol along with the winning entries from congressional districts across the country.