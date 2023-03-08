A judge has set bail at $10 million for a Kenner, Louisiana, man accused of fatally shooting a Michigan man at a work site near Hartington on March 1.
David Phillips Jr., 20, who was formally charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder and firearm charges, must post 10%, or $1 million, to be released from jail. Phillips’ $10 million bail was set by Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe on the day of the shooting.
According to an arrest affidavit, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. on March 1. The caller reported that a shooting had occurred at 56329 885th Road, which is about 2 miles north and one-half mile east of Hartington.
By 9:20 a.m., a Cedar County sheriff’s deputy informed dispatchers that Phillips was taken into custody. A 9-millimeter handgun, a 30-round magazine containing 22 live rounds and one spent shell casing were found at the scene.
A conservation officer who was at the scene said the victim, Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan, still had a pulse as of 9:29 a.m. but was suffering from gunshot wounds.
The conservation officer said he attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Matos-Colon but that he no longer had a pulse at 9:37 a.m. Matos-Colon was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he was pronounced dead at 10:19 a.m.
Nebraska State Patrol investigators were contacted and requested to assist in the shooting investigation.
One witness said he had seen Phillips firing a handgun at Matos-Colon. Phillips and Matos-Colon had been about 7 feet apart, and Matos-Colon was “trying to get away.” The witness said he saw Phillips fire four shots and heard two or three shots strike a metal object that was nearby.
After he allegedly fired the shots, Phillips wandered around for a couple of minutes before saying that Matos-Colon said something about his mother. Phillips also asked others at the scene if they “(expletive) narced,” or snitched on him by calling police.
A second witness told investigators that Phillips was apologizing to Matos-Colon while lifesaving measures were being performed. The second witness said he heard six to 10 gunshots.
According to a third witness, Phillips asked others at the scene if they were going to give him a ride away from the work site or call the cops.
Investigators located six 9-millimeter shell casings and one 9-millimeter cartridge at the scene.
A Cedar County deputy seized the handgun from Phillips, who reportedly had the firearm in his left pants leg.
A search of the gun’s serial number showed that it was stolen out of Louisiana.
A conviction for second-degree murder carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison. In addition to the murder charge, Phillips is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm, which carry up to an additional 70 years in prison.
The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy has been appointed to represent Phillips. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 22.