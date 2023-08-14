With the new school year arriving, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center is providing a number of safety tips to help children thrive and enjoy the year safely.
— Younger students should be reminded that markers, crayons, glue, glitter and other school supplies belong on paper and not in their mouths. Young children should be supervised while using supplies as they can easily be splashed in the eyes, swallowed or spilled on the skin.
— Tell children that even though medications may make one child feel better, they can make another child very sick.
— Keep all medications stored in their original container with the child's label, easy to read.
— Talk to the school and medical staff about medication policies and follow their guidance.
— Cannabis products are not regulated and may be found in many look-alike products that children may mistake for candy or other food products. Keep them locked up, out of sight and out of reach for children of any age.
OLDER STUDENTS are at risk for experimenting with over-the-counter and prescription medications, recreational drugs and alcohol. Parents are encouraged to have an honest and open discussion with their older children about the dangers.
— Explain to students that taking over-the-counter pain relievers in doses higher than what the label recommends may be harmful.
— Remind students to be careful with energy drinks and over-the-counter supplements that can contain large doses of caffeine. Caffeine also is found in powder supplements, such as workout powders, and may cause vomiting, anxiety, headache, increased heart rate and seizures.
— Vaping and using e-cigarettes that contain nicotine may cause stomach pain, salivation, faster heart rate and seizure. The long-term health effects of vaping are unknown.
— Prescription pain medicine, specifically opioids, are commonly misused among all age groups. Opioids may slow the body’s systems down to the point where a person stops breathing. Naloxone or Narcan is a life-saving drug. StopODNE.com has information on obtaining this medication and how to use it.
— Remember to talk with kids about their mental health, and let them know that help is always available. Anyone can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit988lifeline.org.