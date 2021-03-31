LAUREL — An antique store owner in Laurel wants to bring visitors out for a road trip.
Jenn Jonas, co-owner of Crow’s Nest Antiques in Laurel, is the brainchild behind Back Roads and Vintage Finds, a two-day event designed to get area residents to explore the mom-and-pop shops in Northeast Nebraska.
“I just thought with COVID last year, all of us little businesses kind of are hurting,” Jonas said. “I just took it upon myself to try to contact (vintage store owners).”
The event — set to take place Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1 — includes a roadmap of about 20 participating stores that offer unique shopping options at locally owned businesses. Jonas has created flyers, postcards and a booklet with descriptions of each participating business. The map will be accessible through the Crow’s Nest Antiques’ Facebook page.
Jonas said Crow’s Nest would have an outdoor market during the Back Road and Vintage Finds event, and participating businesses were invited to have sales or offer door prizes or drawings to entice a greater flow of traffic to their respective shops, as well.
The roadmap stretches through a variety of Northeast Nebraska communities, including Wayne, Wakefield, Ponca, Hartington, Bloomfield, Neligh and Laurel. Jonas said she has had a “wonderful response” from the businesses to whom she has reached.
Jonas said even though she hasn’t heard from any of the businesses involved that they were hurting because of COVID, she believes now is the perfect time to host an event, especially as more and more people have received the vaccine.
“I think people are going to be ready to get out,” she said.
Jonas added that her goal for the event is to get people out into the communities to support their locally owned businesses.
“My goal would be for every business to see traffic and for everyone to have fun,” she said. “It’s not about the sales. It’s about getting people in the door to get them to know we are here and that there are fun places to go.”