O’NEILL — Northeast Community College in O’Neill will offer a babysitter training course for preteens and teens, beginning in April.
American Red Cross Babysitter Training will be held Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Northeast Community College O’Neill Extended Campus, Room 123, 505 East Highway 20.
The course is designed to provide individuals ages 11 to 15 with the information and skills necessary to provide safe and responsible care for children in the absence of parents or adult guardians. This training will help participants develop skills in leadership and professionalism; safety and safe play as well as first aid. Participants will gain the knowledge, skills and confidence to care for infants and school-age children.
The course illustrates how to respond to emergencies and illnesses with first aid, rescue breathing and other appropriate care; make decisions under pressure; communicate with parents to learn household rules; recognize safety and hygiene issues; manage young children; and feed, diaper and care for infants.
The required textbook is available at the O’Neill extended campus for a fee.
There is a fee for the course, with Janet Wolfe the instructor. Students are asked to bring a sack lunch.
Preregistration is required. To register for this class, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at 402-336-3590.