A fully automatic firearm went missing from the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office for about 12 years.
The gun went missing in 2007, when Jeffrey Treu took it with him upon leaving his job as a deputy with the office, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The gun was a rifle that had been converted to be fully automatic. Because it was fully automatic, it was registered with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as required by the National Firearms Act.
The rifle was registered as belonging to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, said John Ham, ATF public information officer, which means it was supposed to stay with the office.
The sheriff’s office did not discover the gun was missing until early 2019, at which time the ATF was notified, Ham said.
The firearm was recovered by ATF investigators. A special agent approached Treu about the weapon, and he initially lied to them, saying he had returned the gun. Treu later admitted to lying and led the agents to the weapon.
Treu was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for lying to the agent on June 8 in U.S. District Court.
Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore could not be reached for comment.