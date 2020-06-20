Court action
NDN stock photo

A fully automatic firearm went missing from the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office for about 12 years.

The gun went missing in 2007, when Jeffrey Treu took it with him upon leaving his job as a deputy with the office, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The gun was a rifle that had been converted to be fully automatic. Because it was fully automatic, it was registered with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as required by the National Firearms Act.

The rifle was registered as belonging to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, said John Ham, ATF public information officer, which means it was supposed to stay with the office.

The sheriff’s office did not discover the gun was missing until early 2019, at which time the ATF was notified, Ham said.

The firearm was recovered by ATF investigators. A special agent approached Treu about the weapon, and he initially lied to them, saying he had returned the gun. Treu later admitted to lying and led the agents to the weapon.

Treu was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for lying to the agent on June 8 in U.S. District Court.

Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore could not be reached for comment.

Tags

In other news

+3
Norfolkans celebrate Juneteenth

Norfolkans celebrate Juneteenth

A number of families and parkgoers enjoyed homemade food, music and outdoor activities at a Juneteenth celebration in Norfolk's Central Park on Friday night.

Madison County commissioners to meet

Madison County commissioners to meet

The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

Nebraska State Patrol graduates include three area recruits

Nebraska State Patrol graduates include three area recruits

LINCOLN — Fifteen new troopers are ready to hit the road across Nebraska. The members of the 62nd Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office on Friday to officially join the ranks of the patrol. 

COVID-19 is ravaging America's vulnerable Latino communities

COVID-19 is ravaging America's vulnerable Latino communities

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Hispanic immigrant working at a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina is rushed to the hospital after she contracts COVID-19. A sickened Honduran woman in Baltimore with no health insurance or immigration status avoids the doctor for two weeks and finally takes a c…

MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

Every team in Major League Baseball will shut its spring training camp over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, a move that came in the wake of the Philadelphia Phillies announcing Friday five players had tested positive for COVID-19.