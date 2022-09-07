A national campaign to raise awareness and acceptance for individuals with autism will kick off in Norfolk this weekend.
The Office Bar, located at 120 S. Fourth St. in Norfolk, will host the inaugural event for Caylix’s Cause beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Live music, food, a silent auction, games and Huskers football will be the featured entertainment.
The event is named for Caylix Kallhoff, the middle child of former Norfolkan Aaron Kallhoff and his wife, Josie.
Nine-year-old Caylix is on the spectrum of autism, a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, as well as how they communicate, learn and behave.
His father, Aaron Kallhoff — a Norfolk Catholic High School graduate who now serves as an assistant women’s basketball coach for Brigham Young University in Utah — compares being the parent of an autistic child to going on an unexpected journey.
“Say you get on a flight and you’re heading to Australia and you land in the Netherlands. That’s kind of what parenting with autism is,” Kallhoff said. “He’s taking us on a journey that we never planned for, but we sure love our tour guide. He teaches us something every day.”
Kallhoff said he was blessed to grow up with a sister, Andrea, who was mentally handicapped, and believes his experiences with her helped equip him to be Caylix’s dad. But, coming from athletic backgrounds, Kallhoff said he and his wife have a “sports family” and had an expectation that trait would ring true with their children.
That was not the case with Caylix, whose “superhero power” is music, Kallhoff said.
“Caylix will probably never play anything of sports, as far as competitive,” Kallhoff said. “He likes it. He knows the information on things, but music — he loves music. We don’t know anything about music in our house, but he’s got three sets of drums, and we let him beat to his own drum.”
Kallhoff said that is the case with many who are on the autism spectrum.
“Whether they have Asperger’s or they’re high-functioning, verbal or nonverbal — they all have superhero powers of some sort,” Kallhoff said. “Maybe it’s their memory or their ability to draw. They’ve got hidden talents, but they’ve also got stories to be told. There’s just not enough awareness.”
The Kallhoffs — who also have two daughters, Camden, 14, and Capri, 7 — wear “Caylix’s Cause” bands on their wrists as a means to open conversations to raise awareness. Kallhoff said they’re also seeking greater acceptance of autistic individuals in society.
Josie Kallhoff and Caylix will be in downtown Norfolk on Saturday for the event, which is being organized by Kallhoff’s brother, Adam, and the owners of the Office Bar. Aaron Kallhoff said he hopes it will be the first of many.
“This is going to build on and on,” Kallhoff said.
Kallhoff said he is putting together a legal team to create a foundation and hopes eventually to have Caylix’s Cause nights at various NCAA sporting events.
“There’s a lot of coaches in basketball that have autistic relatives, whether it be sons, daughters, nieces, nephews. Sometimes the best way to spread awareness is through sporting events, social gatherings, through music and various channels trying to do so,” Kallhoff said.
He also has a friend who owns two race cars in the Xfinity series who plans to put the Caylix’s Cause logo on his cars, he said.
Kallhoff said his goal always comes back to awareness and acceptance because those who are like Caylix are real individuals who have their own story, are on their own journey and see the world through their own lens.
“The social acceptance is so important to me. That is somebody’s kid. That is somebody’s child. I want people to be accepted,” Kallhoff said. “I’m excited about this event because it’s just going to be the first of many.”