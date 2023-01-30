Highway 81 accident

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire and rescue units responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle collision in southern Pierce County on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., personnel were dispatched to the scene on Highway 81, north of 850th Road, about 7 miles north of Norfolk.

A fire appeared to have started as a result of the collision. The Nebraska State Patrol, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire & Rescue, Pierce Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue were the known agencies at the scene.

It appeared that the fire was extinguished within a couple of minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

About a dozen vehicles south of the crash scene were stopped. Law enforcement was stationed at 850th Road for about 30 minutes directing traffic to the east and west away from the scene. First responders also could be seen at the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 13, a few miles south of the crash scene, rerouting traffic.

A medical helicopter arrived on the scene about 3:50 p.m. and left the scene about 4:20 p.m. with a patient. At least one other person was transported from the scene by ambulance. 

Highway 81 near the scene reopened about 5 p.m.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

California winter storms boost water allocations for cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.

Book giveaways for Big Read project begin next week

Northeast Community College will begin its National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read project with a book giveaway campaign beginning next week. Northeast is one of 62 organizations nationwide that has been selected to receive a 2022-23 NEA Big Read grant.

Drug court graduate

On Jan. 20, Brittney Muncie graduated from the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court, with Judge James Kube presiding.

Nebraska Veterans Council to sponsor Veterans Legislative Day in Lincoln

The Nebraska Veterans Council is sponsoring a Veterans Legislative Day for veterans to discuss proposed legislation with Gov. Jim Pillen and several state senators. The council is a coalition of recognized veterans service organizations that are banded together to serve as the “Voice of the …

In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals.

Sutter to perform live in Pierce

PIERCE — Christian artist and composer Candace Sutter will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the United Church of Christ, 303 S. Brown St., in Pierce.