Two vehicles were totaled following a collision on Tuesday morning at a busy Norfolk intersection.
At 10:22 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue for a two-vehicle accident involving possible injuries, said Norfolk Police Lt. Josh Bauermeister.
A Nissan van with damage to its driver’s side could be seen facing west in the eastbound lanes of Omaha Avenue. A Ford SUV came to rest in the southbound lanes of 13th Street.
Bauermeister said preliminary investigation showed that the Nissan — occupied by several individuals, including a male driver and at least three children — was moving east on Omaha Avenue through the intersection when it collided with the SUV, which was westbound and turning south onto 13th Street.
None of the Nissan’s occupants nor the female driver of the SUV had visible injuries, Bauermeister said. Everyone involved in the crash was evaluated by paramedics as a precaution, Bauermeister said, but each of them declined to be transported to the hospital.
Both vehicles were believed to be totaled and had to be towed from the scene, according to the lieutenant.
Eastbound traffic on Omaha Avenue and southbound traffic on 13th Street were both reduced to one lane while first responders worked the scene, which was cleared around 11 a.m. The left, westbound turning lane on Omaha Avenue also was briefly blocked.