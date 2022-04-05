Law enforcement is searching for the driver of a semi who allegedly left the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident Monday afternoon in Dixon County.
At 3:58 p.m., troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and deputies with the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 9 near Allen, said Lt. Jim Stover with the state patrol. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 and 866th Road, about 2 miles south of Allen.
A passenger vehicle was northbound on Highway 9 when a semi entered the intersection from 866th Road, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with the rear dual tires of the semi. The semi driver then fled the scene, Stover told the Daily News.
Allen Rescue was called to the scene and transported two patients from the passenger vehicle to Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Authorities have identified the semi involved in the accident but were still identifying and searching for the driver as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Stover said.
The accident remained under investigation Tuesday morning.