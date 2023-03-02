Nebraska joined a growing list of states on Thursday who have become victims of swatting, which is when hoax calls — often centered on school shooting threats — are made to 911 centers with a goal to prompt a large law enforcement presence to a location.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said during a press conference Thursday afternoon that at least 10 schools across Nebraska were victims of swatting on Thursday, including in Omaha, Valentine, Columbus, Kearney, Gering and Hastings.
Bolduc said there have been similarities between the calls received by Nebraska schools and by other schools across the country. The perpetrators are using VOIP technology to mask their identity and location, in addition to using a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves.
“Think about if your child was in that school, and it was in lockdown, and there were law enforcement officers responding,” Bolduc said. “The fear and trauma resulting from this criminal action is almost incomprehensible.”
The state patrol had begun to conduct a thorough investigation, Bolduc said, and planned to work with local law enforcement agencies, 911 centers and schools to hold the responsible person or people accountable.
Lt. Monty Lovelace, director of the patrol’s Nebraska Information Analysis Center, said Thursday’s swatting calls coincided with an ongoing several-month trend across the country. Other states affected include Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont.
Earlier this week, the NIAC notified law enforcement agencies and schools across the state of swatting that had taken place in other states. Lovelace said neighboring states have recently dealt with widespread swatting, prompting the NIAC’s warning.
There can be a variety of motives for swatting, said Dr. Mario Scalora, director of the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center. Some people may see themselves as clever or enjoy seeing things being disrupted. The perpetrators may also simply want to upset people and find satisfaction in distressing students, parents and teachers.
Each school affected on Thursday responded according to unique preparations they had made, Bolduc said. Law enforcement officers discovered that the calls were hoaxes after arriving at each school and discovering the absence of chaos, he said, which is usually present during active shooter situations.
Bolduc said swatting is a misuse of emergency services and a waste of resources, But, he said, the calls will allow the patrol to exercise systems that have been put in place to make sure officers are doing the right things in the event of a real active shooter situation.
Tracing the hoax calls would be difficult, Bolduc said, but the state patrol has systems in place and access to resources “to get to the bottom of this.” It would be challenging but not impossible identifying the culprits, he said.
Gov. Jim Pillen said at the press conference that what happened Thursday was “100% unacceptable behavior.” An extraordinary amount of work lies ahead in figuring out who is responsible and holding them accountable, he said.
The governor commended state and local law enforcement agencies and schools for their responses in times of “incredible fear and anxiety.”
Pillen said it was important to ensure that Nebraska’s schools are safer tomorrow than they are today, and that “everyone plays a role.”
Bolduc said while Thursday’s incidents were undoubtedly disruptive, students are safe and learning had resumed.
Officials encouraged anyone with information about Thursday’s swatting to call the NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report site: https://.sarsnebraska.gov.