Jeff Stewart

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office are seeking information as to the whereabouts of Jeffrey David Stewart II, 31.

Stewart is the subject of a Madison County felony warrant as a result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office of the alleged theft from the North Fork Area Transit system.

Those with knowledge of Stewart’s whereabouts are asked to call 402-672-9790 or 402-454-2110.

Stewart is described as White, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 215 pounds. A sheriff’s office press release said Stewart is considered armed and dangerous.

