A Norfolk woman already on probation for a drug offense was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly having meth.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:10 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police assisted a state probation officer in serving an arrest detainer on 37-year-old Opal Lehmann of Norfolk. The officers located Lehmann and took her into custody.
In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers allegedly recovered methamphetamine from Lehmann. She then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Lehmann was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.