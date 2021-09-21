A Norfolk woman already on probation for a drug offense was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly having meth.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:10 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police assisted a state probation officer in serving an arrest detainer on 37-year-old Opal Lehmann of Norfolk. The officers located Lehmann and took her into custody.

In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers allegedly recovered methamphetamine from Lehmann. She then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Lehmann was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

