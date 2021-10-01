NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library is hosting an author program with Sheryl Schmeckpeper on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. She'll be discussing her latest book, and first novel, “These Three Things.” The historical fiction novel focuses on the German POW camps that were in Nebraska during World War II. Discussion will include factual information about these camps as well as the Japanese internment camps that were located around the country.
Schmeckpeper served as Living page editor of the Norfolk Daily News for 25 years before retiring in the spring of 2021. She is also the author of "Norfolk Nebraska: The First 150 Years" and has written numerous articles for Nebraska Life magazine. Schmeckpeper served as a trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society (now History Nebraska) from 2009 to 2015 and is a member of the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Board. She was on the board of the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk for eight years and has served on other community committees and boards. She earned her bachelor's degree in journalism from Chadron State College.