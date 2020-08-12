Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.22 Airport

Albion trace Airport

Atkinson 0.60 Roger Brink

Creighton 0.32 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman

Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.20 Marita Placek

Norfolk, airport 0.12 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.20 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.12 Jim Bahm

Wayne trace Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

