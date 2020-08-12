Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION/REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.22 Airport
Albion trace Airport
Atkinson 0.60 Roger Brink
Creighton 0.32 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman
Hoskins 0.25 Mike Deck
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.20 Marita Placek
Norfolk, airport 0.12 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.20 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.12 Jim Bahm
Wayne trace Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.