Auditions upcoming for Little Red Hen Theatre

WAKEFIELD — The Little Red Hen Theatre of Wakefield has scheduled auditions for its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol,” an inventive adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens’ story.
Actors and technicians will breathe life into the story of Ebenezer Scrooge through visual effects, ghosts, mime and imagination as told by a rag tag group of traveling players, clowns and musicians. Because of COVID-19, the theater will be holding auditions via video submission. Interested actors can find guidelines about how to submit auditions at www.littleredhentheatre.com.
Despite COVID-19, “we’re looking forward to putting a great show together for the community but ask our actors to do their part in helping us all stay healthy, both at rehearsals and out in the community,” said T. Adam Good, managing director of the theater. Rehearsals will begin in October and wrap up in early November. The theater plans to film the production for streaming throughout the holidays in December.
The Little Red Hen is looking to cast up to 10 actors of any gender, ages 13 and older, to play any of the following roles:
• Stage manager: Scrooge
• Prop boy: Tiny Tim
• Director: Marley, Christmas Future
• Leading man: Bob Cratchit
• Leading lady: Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit
• Young leading man: Fred
• Ingenue: Belle, Mrs. Fred
• Character woman: Charitable Woman, Mrs. Fezziwig,
• Old clown: School Master, Mr. Fezziwig, Jake the Fence
• Clowns: Ali Baba, Parrot, Christmas Present, Scavengers, Carolers
The production is an ensemble show and will utilize non-traditional casting, meaning that anyone could be asked to play any part in the show. In addition to actors, volunteers are being sought to assist with the technical elements of the show as well. Interested actors and technicians are encouraged to visit www.littleredhentheatre.com for more information and to download audition and technical volunteer packets. Audition videos must be submitted to the theater by Friday, Sept. 18.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For information about upcoming events, call 402.287.2818 or visit www.littleredhentheatre.com.