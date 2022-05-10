WAKEFIELD — The Little Red Hen Theatre of Wakefield is inviting area residents and youths to be a part of its world this summer. Auditions for the theater’s Broadway musical production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” will be Thursday through Saturday, May 12-14.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” promises to be an enchanting experience for all ages. Based on the classic Disney film, it’s full of familiar characters and songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World” and features an ensemble of singing sea creatures. Rehearsals begin in late May and run through the performances in July. Productions will be Friday through Sunday, July 15-17 and 22–24. The theater is ready to welcome a small army of creative volunteers to help put the show together, both on stage and off.
“ ‘The Little Mermaid’ will be one of our biggest productions to date,” said managing director T. Adam Goos. “We’ve got something for everyone to do — whether it’s shining on stage or helping us make the magic behind the scenes — we promise it will be a fun and fulfilling time.”
Interested performers and helpers are encouraged to download an audition packet at the theater’s website, which contains more information about casting, schedule and instruction on signing up for an audition.
The theater’s annual Drama Camp, for students in grades K-8, will be Monday through Saturday, June 13-18. The camp offers an opportunity for students to explore creativity through small group activities that are tailored to their age, skill and ability.
Students in grades K–3 will explore “Familiar Fairytales” and work to create a scripted performance over the course of the week. Students in grades 4–8 will be working to put together an age-appropriate adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The camp is held daily in the afternoons with a culminating performance on Saturday, June 18.
Thanks to a sponsorship from the Wakefield Community Foundation, the camp is presented free of charge for students, but space is limited. Students may be registered at the theater’s website at www.littleredhentheatre.com.