MADISON — The audit into the missing funds of the North Fork Area Transit that was ordered two weeks ago by Madison County officials is continuing, with no definite timetable for when it will be completed.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith answered questions from reporters about the audit near the end of the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.
Smith said he has been in contact with Danielle Myers-Noelle, Norfolk city attorney, and various people associated with the North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) and other city officials.
“They (NFAT) have limited assets at this point,” Smith said. “Essentially, their assets are buses and office furniture.”
NFAT general manager Jeff Stewart was suspended and later terminated amid allegations that more than $740,000 was stolen from the local nonprofit. He has been named in an arrest warrant and has not been able to be located.
Madison County provided $750,000 to NFAT last summer for purchase of a building and conversion of it into a bus barn.
NFAT board members have said that while financial statements were reviewed monthly, Stewart provided inaccurate information during those reviews and misrepresented financial information.
When Smith was asked if there is a time frame for when the audit will be completed, he said there are aspects of it that still need to be reviewed that require an accountant’s knowledge. Some of the questions to be answered might be considered ethical, he said.
“It’s a sad situation,” Smith said.
Representatives of NFAT and state mobility management team called in to assist with daily operations met with the Daily News on Wednesday afternoon.
Jason Lammli, an attorney representing North Fork Area Transit, said the NFAT board has been busy ever since the missing funds were discovered to consider options to keep the transit viable.
Lammli said there are not any funds left in the accounts and the board has been working continuously to try to find ways to keep operations going ever since.
Lammli said the board recognizes the services that the transit provides and knows how important they were to the community, seeking to find a way to maintain the transit.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney, four from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours and 45 minutes, including two executive sessions and a meeting as a board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved an addendum to an agreement to City of Newman Grove to purchase a 2018 Dodge Ram Pickup for $33,000.
— Acknowledged the withdrawal of conservation easement application with Robert and Gudrun Warrick Trust located in Section 28, Township 24, Range 4.
— Authorized advertising for bids for asphaltic overlay projects for 2022-23 fiscal year.
— Authorized advertising for road striping for the 2023 calendar year and advertising for bids for culverts for 2022-23 fiscal year.
— Set Tuesday, Feb. 14, as the public hearing date for the one- and six-year road plan.
— Authorized having the county board chairman sign an agreement with the State of Nebraska for frequency licensing.
— Authorized the county board chairman to sign the annual noxious weed department report to be filed with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
— Authorized having the county board chairman sign an agreement with Mainelli Wagner and Associates Inc. to provide highway superintendent services for 2023-25.
— Authorized canceling a check payable to Eric Derby.
— Authorized having the noxious weed superintendent make findings described in the statutes and to issue and deliver notices pursuant to the Noxious Weed Control Act.
— Discussed a memorandum of understanding that needs to be completed for the siren at the Madison County shed on Bonita Drive.
— Met with Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator, in executive sessions to discuss reference billing procedures. No action was taken following the session.
— Met with Gregg Hanson, veterans service administrator, in executive session in regard to a personnel matter. No action was taken following the session.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.