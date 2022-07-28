BASSETT — A premium auction will return to this year’s Rock County Fair.
J.W. Ogier, president of the Rock County Agricultural Society, said he’s looking forward to the event.
The fair will run from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 6, in Bassett and will feature a variety of entertainment options. One of which will be the premium auction, which is set for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and will include “two different critters.”
“That hasn’t been done in quite a few years,” Ogier said of the premium auction.
Ogier said another highlight and favorite of the fair is the demolition derby, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and will include limited weld, old school, powder puff and kids power wheels.
“Most people enjoy coming out and watching the demolition derby,” Ogier said.
Fair organizers have been busy getting ready for this year’s event. Ogier said minor improvements have been made at the fairgrounds, including the leveling of bucking chutes and the roping box chute.
The fair will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the work ranch and roping horse classes at 9 a.m., followed by the dog show with obedience and agility at 2 p.m.
Interview and judging for 4-H begins on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m., and a free 4-H family lunch will be served beginning at noon. The 4-H fun continues at 3:30 p.m. with the rifle target shoot. A small animal show and open class exhibit entry will take place late Wednesday afternoon, along with the Bit Painter Memorial Dummy Roping and Eddie Davis Memorial Family Roping at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the 4-H horse show will take place at 9 a.m. followed by the 4-H fashion show and presentation contest at 3 p.m. The parade will take place at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a free barbecue at 7 p.m.
The 4-H livestock show and auction will take place Friday, Aug. 5, at the fairgrounds. The demolition derby begins at 6:30 p.m. The beer garden will be open and the Larry May Memorial 4-H Innovator Award will be given.
The entertainment on Friday will continue at 9 p.m. with music by Cash Cosgrove and a 20-team cornhole tournament.
The fair will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 6, with a youth fishing derby at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Dennis Roggasch Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at 1 p.m.