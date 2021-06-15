Attorneys with the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and Bold Nebraska are urging the Nebraska Public Service Commission to rescind its approval of the Keystone XL project and its consented route through the state.
Letters sent by Ken Winston, Brad Jolly and state Sens. Eliot Bostar and Adam Morfeld urged the commission to reverse its approval of Keystone XL construction.
The public service commission had approved the project in November 2017.
The letters come on the heels of President Joe Biden’s denial of a construction permit for the pipeline in January and, most recently, TC Energy’s termination of the project last week.
As of Monday, TC Energy had not yet parted with the easements it had obtained as part of the project.
Despite the Keystone XL project being all but dead, TC Energy isn’t required to relinquish easements as long as state approval of the pipeline still exists.
Attorneys said the refusal to relinquish easements “limits the property owner’s ability to use the property, the ability to develop the property and has a negative impact on the economic viability of the property.”
The easements create a cloud on the title of the property, making it more difficult to sell or transfer the owner’s interest in the property, they said.
“The PSC has the authority and the duty to revoke its route approval for the KXL pipeline,” Jolly said. “... The approved route creates a permanent commitment of lands for a project that no longer exists — a commitment in favor of a company with a record of bad faith behavior.”
The attorney said the demand for the public service commission to rescind approval rides on the following:
— TC Energy has announced it has terminated the entire Keystone XL pipeline project.
— The commission has an obligation to protect property rights that are unjustifiably threatened and encumbered as long as the route approval remains in effect .
— President Joe Biden’s revocation of the permit on Jan. 20 voids approval of a pipeline route for Keystone XL through Nebraska.
— Substantive changes to the route by the applicant require a new application.
— The commission has continuing jurisdiction over the proposed route of the Keystone XL pipeline to rescind its approval.
The potential rescinding of pipeline approval, Winston said, is monumental. If TC Energy were to proceed with business operations on commission-approved property, it would be an exercise of eminent domain.
“That shows bad faith to us. We believe that it’s important for the public service commission to say no — to prevent further damage by TC Energy,” Winston said. “It’s clear that the commission has an obligation to protect property rights, and a revoked approval would help provide that protection.”
The commission needs to exercise its authority to protect the interests of Nebraskans, he added.
Winston said the environmental impact of the pipeline also could have been catastrophic, and that preventing climate change and greenhouse gas emission should be a priority of the commission.
Pipeline advocates have argued that the termination of the Keystone XL project would take away a significant number of jobs. Winston said those claims were overstated.
“There are far more jobs in renewable energy than this pipeline would have ever created,” he said.
Bostar and Morfeld also urged that the commission, at the least, alter or amend the prior mainline alternative route approval.
“Despite the revocation of the critical president permit for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, TransCanada continues condemnation actions against Nebraskans across this state,” the joint statement said. “Those condemnation actions would result in taking Nebraska land forever for a project that cannot be built and is subjecting Nebraska landowners and citizens to ongoing costs and uncertainty.”
The Nebraska Public Service Commission had not responded to the published letters as of Monday, but the commission can’t simply rescind its approval on its own, according to commission spokesperson Deb Collins.
“The commission does not have the authority to unilaterally act in regard to a final order that was subsequently subject to appellate review and affirmed by the Nebraska Supreme Court,” Collins wrote in an email.