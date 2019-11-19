Norfolk Public Schools students and parents will be hearing a presentation next week on legal issues related to students’ use of social media.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, school attorney Karen Haase will present “Digital Citizenship & Safety” to fifth- through 12th-graders during the school day. Later that evening, she will be sharing her one-hour presentation with parents and community members. That event will be at 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Haase will discuss legal issues related to students' use of social media. Using humor, statistics and summaries of real-life cases, Haase will detail the consequences attached to the inappropriate use of social media such as Facebook and Twitter.
Haase is a partner in the Lincoln law firm KSB School Law, where she practices exclusively in the area of education law. Haase graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Law with highest distinction. She also obtained a master’s of arts in political rhetoric from Kansas State University in 1991 and holds a bachelor of arts degree from Hastings College.
Before entering private practice, she spent two years as a law clerk for C. Arlen Beam, a circuit court judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
Haase also has taught on the university level and has served as an adjunct instructor in the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s educational administration department. She has written several articles that have been published in academic journals, including one on the challenges to regulating students’ exotic body piercing in the Nebraska Law Review.
Haase is a past president of The National Counsel of School Attorneys and the Nebraska Bar Association and is admitted to the U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Nebraska Supreme Court.