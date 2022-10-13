The attorney representing a 41-year-old Norfolk woman charged with performing an illegal abortion and four other crimes filed a motion this week requesting the judge to dismiss two charges.
Jessica Burgess, who is alleged to have facilitated the termination of her then-17-year-old daughter’s pregnancy in April, is charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing the death of another person, false information, abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation and performing an abortion by someone other than a licensed physician.
Burgess’ attorney, Brad Ewalt, filed a motion on Monday asking District Judge Mark Johnson to toss two of the five charges: Concealing the death of another person and performing an abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation.
In April, Burgess allegedly gave her daughter, Celeste Burgess, who was about 29 weeks’ pregnant, a two-pill combination designed to terminate pregnancies. The younger Burgess’ pregnancy ended shortly after she took the pills, police have said.
Ewalt argued in his motion to quash that an unborn fetus under state and federal law is not a legal “person.”
“Fetuses do not become legally ‘living’ until they are born alive and breathe independently,” Ewalt said. “Fetuses delivered dead by miscarriage or abortion are not legally cognizant ‘persons’ under Nebraska and federal law.”
The word “person,” Ewalt said, shall include every infant member of the Homo sapien species who is born alive at any stage of development.
Concealing the death of another person is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
Making his case for the dismissal of the fourth count against his client, Ewalt said the abortion charge must not be assessed against the woman upon whom the abortion is performed or attempted to be performed.
The person upon whom the abortion was alleged to have been performed was Celeste Burgess, as Ewalt spells out, a minor at the time. As such, he said, Jessica Burgess was permitted to make legal decisions regarding her minor daughter's health care.
Therefore, the elder Burgess also should be protected by the exception to the violation, Ewalt argued.
Prosecutors had not filed a response to Ewalt’s brief as of Wednesday afternoon. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith did file a motion in late August requesting a hearing to determine the admissibility of several pieces of evidence.
A hearing on both attorneys’ motions is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19.
After Celeste Burgess’ pregnancy ceased, the mother and daughter allegedly buried the remains three times over the next three days — twice on a residential property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County. Previous testimony from a Norfolk police detective indicated that the Burgesses attempted to burn the remains before the third and final burial.
The three felonies and two misdemeanors for which Jessica Burgess is charged carry up to an 8-year prison sentence if she is convicted. Celeste Burgess, who is charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing a person's death and false reporting, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. The 18-year-old could face up to a 4-year prison sentence.