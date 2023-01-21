One of the two attorneys representing Laurel quadruple homicide suspect Jason Jones filed a motion Friday afternoon to quash the notice of aggravating circumstances filed by prosecutors earlier this week.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien had filed notice on Tuesday of aggravating circumstances that would justify a death sentence for Jones, 42, if he’s convicted of the four counts of first-degree murder for which he is charged.
Some of the aggravating circumstances O'Brien detailed include the accusations that Jones committed multiple killings within a short period of time; that he did so during the commission of other felonies; that at least two of the killings were carried out in an effort to keep the victims from identifying the killer; and that the fires were set to try to conceal the killer's identity.
Jones is accused in the Aug. 4 killings of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53. Prosecutors have alleged that Jones started fire to the victims’ homes after killing them.
The 42-year-old was found in his home — across the street from Ebeling’s — the next day with severe burns. He was treated at a Lincoln hospital for about three months before being lodged at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln while he awaits trial.
Attorney Todd Lancaster — who has represented numerous defendants in Nebraska charged with murder, some of whom which were facing the death penalty — alleged on Jones’ behalf that sections of the Nebraska death penalty statutes are unconstitutional under the Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
In a 21-page filing, Lancaster listed several grounds for why he believes the notice of aggravators filed against Jones should warrant a ruling by the presiding judge that Nebraska death penalty statutes — in whole or in part — are unconstitutional.
Lancaster argued that the state’s decision regarding the defendants against whom it would seek a death sentence is arbitrary and capricious because the decision is left to the individual county attorneys, and there is no statutory standard for the determination.
The defense attorney further stated that allowing individual prosecutors to make such decisions regarding the death penalty violated the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fifth and 14th amendments and the cruel and unusual punishment clause of the Eighth and 14th amendments.
In Nebraska, if a jury convicts a defendant of first-degree murder and prosecutors decide to pursue the death penalty, a three-judge panel determines, during hearings separate from the jury trial, if aggravating circumstances exist that warrant the death penalty.
The panel of judges weighs a list of aggravating and mitigating circumstances surrounding the case in making a ruling. All three judges must rule that certain aggravators were proved by the state for a defendant to be sentenced to death.
Lancaster wrote in his motion that state death penalty statutes prohibit the jury from finding and assigning any relative weight to an aggravating circumstance for comparison to any mitigating circumstance. Thereby, Lancaster alleged, the determination of the defendant’s sentence by the three-judge panel by weighing aggravating versus mitigating circumstances violates the Sixth, Eighth and 14th amendments of the Constitution.
Among the allegations Lancaster made is that Nebraska Revised Statute 29-2523 is unconstitutionally vague on its face and applied only as interpreted by the courts of the state.
Part of the statute states: “At the time the murder was committed, the offender also committed another murder.”
Neither the statute nor interpretations by the Nebraska Supreme Court have sufficiently defined what “at the time the murder was committed” means, Lancaster said, which could prevent aggravating circumstances from being rationally and consistently applied in a particular case.
Further, nationally and statewide, the number of death sentences and executions has declined to the point that the death penalty is “cruel and unusual,” Lancaster said.
Jones had been scheduled to be arraigned in Cedar County District Court on Monday, but he has since signed a notice that he will not be entering a plea on Monday while Lancaster and Jones’ other attorney, Matthew McDonald, challenge the constitutionality of the state’s death penalty.
A hearing on the defense’s motion to quash has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27.
Jones' wife, 43-year-old Carrie Jones, was arrested in December and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, as well as tampering with evidence and being an accessory for reportedly hiding her husband as authorities searched for him.
She is being held at the Cedar County Jail in Hartington and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. Carrie Jones is represented by attorney Doug Stratton of Norfolk.